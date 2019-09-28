Vanguard Group Inc. Has $500.09 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.52% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $500,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.25. The company had a trading volume of 115,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $600,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,123,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $126,301.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,495 shares of company stock worth $32,493,864. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

