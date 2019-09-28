Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.01% of Penumbra worth $446,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16,171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,694 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 271,784 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,096,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,121.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 218,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 121.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 323,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 177,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,937. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $185.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $1,374,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $236,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,595 shares of company stock worth $7,089,373. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

