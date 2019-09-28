Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,179,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $438,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $47.27. 461,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,865. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $51,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,099 shares in the company, valued at $774,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

