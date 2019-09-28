Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.86% of Portland General Electric worth $525,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,331,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 688,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,735.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 19,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

