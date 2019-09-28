Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,855,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.74% of Brighthouse Financial worth $398,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after buying an additional 2,412,741 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,963. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

In related news, COO Conor Murphy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $745,783.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

