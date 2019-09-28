Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,783,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,465. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $170.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

