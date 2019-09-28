Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,341,000 after buying an additional 2,510,262 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,044,000 after buying an additional 899,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,089,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,295,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,379,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,681,000 after buying an additional 85,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.09. 4,090,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $94.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

