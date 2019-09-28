Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.63% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $85,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 57.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 77.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.59. The stock had a trading volume of 203,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,712. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $135.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.