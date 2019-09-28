Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,614,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,583,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,242,000 after buying an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,410,000 after buying an additional 67,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,592,000 after buying an additional 88,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,342,000 after buying an additional 43,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $163.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.57.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.4507 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.