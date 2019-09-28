Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,031 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,031 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.02. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 75,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $20,415,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,590 shares of company stock worth $67,872,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

