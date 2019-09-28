Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after buying an additional 2,382,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,424,000 after buying an additional 1,251,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,627,000 after buying an additional 723,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,376,000 after buying an additional 503,411 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

