Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,329 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

