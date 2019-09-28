Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,950 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,166,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.91. 7,468,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

