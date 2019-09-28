Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,674,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $12,575,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,060,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,060,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,060,000.

Shares of DEACU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,132. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Profile

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

