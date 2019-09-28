Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 6,200 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $2,648,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,336.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,560,277.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,585.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,509 shares of company stock worth $6,104,093 over the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

