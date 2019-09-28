Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.87. 1,182,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

