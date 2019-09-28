Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 868 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 43,047 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,978,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,772,000 after buying an additional 89,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,316,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. 3,766,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,149. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,446,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,505,690 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

