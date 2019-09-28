Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of YY as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YY. Comerica Bank lifted its position in YY by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in YY by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in YY by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 165,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in YY by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in YY in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YY stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. YY Inc has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that YY Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on YY shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YY in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

