Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Holdings Boosted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Viacom makes up 1.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Viacom by 514.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom by 1,788.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Viacom by 55.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Viacom during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom by 28.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAB. Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

