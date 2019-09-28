Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 73,095 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.54. The stock had a trading volume of 906,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,966. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.