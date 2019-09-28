Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $28,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.21. 91,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,150. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $104.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,453,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $2,459,868. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

