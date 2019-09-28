Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $26,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 3,276,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,069. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.