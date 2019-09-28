Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.97 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $24,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,699.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 114.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $150,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.87. 280,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,612. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

