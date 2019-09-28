Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 83,046 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.25% of Unifi worth $27,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unifi by 373.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Unifi by 164.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unifi by 4.6% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after buying an additional 69,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unifi by 31.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 53,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact acquired 115,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 41,700 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $849,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,704.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 228,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,065. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Unifi stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,073. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.11 million, a P/E ratio of 170.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

