Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,489 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of FMC worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,216,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,945,000 after buying an additional 759,055 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of FMC by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 1,842.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,183,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 866,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,835. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. FMC Corp has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. FMC’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

