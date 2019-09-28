Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of VST opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,337.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. Vistra Energy has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. Analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 25.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,932,000 after buying an additional 8,179,641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 59.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,166,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,443,000 after buying an additional 4,514,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth about $91,629,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 28,151,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,347,000 after buying an additional 4,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 221.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,350,000 after buying an additional 3,783,279 shares during the period.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

