Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,151,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100,000 shares during the period. Vistra Energy makes up approximately 11.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.73% of Vistra Energy worth $637,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 117,955 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 277,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,629,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. 3,232,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,732. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,337.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

