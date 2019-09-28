Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIV. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.79 ($34.64).

EPA:VIV opened at €25.39 ($29.52) on Friday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €25.15.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

