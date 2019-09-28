Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.91 ($105.71).

Several research firms have weighed in on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €99.50 ($115.70) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock traded up €1.28 ($1.49) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €60.70 ($70.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a 1 year high of €119.75 ($139.24). The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.