Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 12,602 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. 526,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,872. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

