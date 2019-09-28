Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 296,859 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $25,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dril-Quip by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In related news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $516,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. 4,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,490. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.