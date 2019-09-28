Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 77,116 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,095,000 after buying an additional 6,374,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,831 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,431,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,514 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,541 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,188 shares during the period.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

COLD remained flat at $$36.80 during midday trading on Friday. 2,772,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,854. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

