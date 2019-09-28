Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hasbro worth $21,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 536,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,018. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Argus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $118.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

