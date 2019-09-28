Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,430 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $29,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $57.41. 62,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,161. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

