Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

BHGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHGE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,637,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.