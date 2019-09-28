Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.73% of Evertec worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Evertec by 19.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evertec during the first quarter worth $715,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Evertec by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Evertec by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Evertec by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,117. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

