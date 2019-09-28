Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $25.23 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $25,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,384 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.20. 12,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $113.52 and a 12 month high of $169.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

