Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $37.36 Million Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,506 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.32% of HMS worth $37,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMSY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HMS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HMS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HMS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HMS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HMS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other HMS news, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 32,741 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,227,787.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 8,352 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $326,396.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 148,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,856 shares of company stock worth $24,166,768. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

HMSY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 18,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,504. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.86 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on HMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

