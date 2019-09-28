Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 214,488 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,488 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

GDOT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 654,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,766. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

