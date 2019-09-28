Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 4,479 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,391 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,806.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,230. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $189.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

