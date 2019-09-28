Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIM. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 186,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

