Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,900 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSUR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 370,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $467.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

