Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,200 Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sogou by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,174,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Sogou by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sogou by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 933,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Sogou by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SOGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sogou in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on Sogou and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 1,339,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,063. Sogou Inc has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sogou had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sogou’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sogou Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

