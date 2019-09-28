Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 109.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 478,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 98.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 73,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

