Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 109.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 41.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 329,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $9.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.