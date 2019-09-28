Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) by 234.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pivotal Software were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pivotal Software by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

PVTL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.88. 106,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Cook sold 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $184,269.04. Also, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $306,903.58. Insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $676,245 over the last ninety days. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

