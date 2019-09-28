Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Invests $158,000 in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 163.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 356.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 75,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at $3,373,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.10. 559,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,421. International Money Express Inc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $532.14 million, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $82.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Research analysts predict that International Money Express Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Insiders have sold 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157 in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.