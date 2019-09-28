Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of VNET stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 24,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,236. The stock has a market cap of $933.96 million, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $129.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.40 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

