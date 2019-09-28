Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,003 Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

