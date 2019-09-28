Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,369 Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 400.4% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE RVT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.67. 5,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,461. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.